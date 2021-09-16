Oh, how we wish we could get a professional blowout every day. Unfortunately, it’s pretty darn expensive and time consuming. And there are some days you wake up and just don’t feel like spending hours styling your hair. If you’re an on-the-go gal or just appreciate a quick routine, you’ve probably learned just how important it is to have a good, reliable hair dryer. We may have just found a hair tool that’ll make giving yourself an at-home professional-level blowout that much easier. If you’ve been coveting that viral Dyson hairdryer with its hefty price tag of $399? Well, we just found an alternative to it on Amazon that’s a fraction of the price, $55.99 to be exact.

We still cannot believe that this hair dryer only cost $55.99 on Amazon right now and it looks so much like the luxurious Dyson version. And yes, it even has the same color scheme. We love that it comes with multiple attachments, including a diffuser and two concentrators, for styling your hair perfectly. It uses negative ion technology, which supposedly helps to maintain moisture, prevent heat damage, smooth out hair and dry it faster. It also has two different speeds and a cool air function. With so many features and such a low-price tag, we’ve have a feeling we may have found a winner.

“This is a great hair dryer if you don’t want to spend the money on a Dyson,” An Amazon reviewer wrote. “Has fantastic features like a single switch cool so you don’t have to press the button and keep it held down to keep cool air flowing. Definitely worth the money.”

If you’re in the market for a new hair dryer, we think this Dyson alternative looks pretty promising. It’s only $55.99, and if performs as well as the expensive dryer, our wallets will be sure to thank us.

