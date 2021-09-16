FYI, You Can Get a Disney-Themed Subscription Box on Amazon Right Now

Disney World is called the most magical place on earth for a reason. If you’ve got kids, there’s probably a strong chance you’ve taken a family trip to the adventure-filled place. Even if you haven’t, there is probably a Disney movie or character that has a special place in you or your little ones heart. Fall is just weeks away, which means there is nothing wrong with getting ahead of gift shopping. Honestly, we think it’s better to do it in advance before malls get crowded and toys are sold out. And there are so many Disney themed items like crocs, pool floats and even food containers, so finding something that your Disney-obsessed friend or child doesn’t already have can be stressful. Luckily for you, we just found a Disney-themed subscription box full of toys and accessories perfect for gifting this holiday season.

The subscription box is made by Walt Life, a company that specializes in all things Disney. You can pick from a Kingdom Box, a Magic Box and a Magic Plus Box. If you order before October 1, you’ll get the October box shipped straight to your door. Not only do you get three Disney Park items and three Disney Mystery items, but you can also customize the box. Also, when you purchase it, you’re automatically entered into a Disney giveaway. The subscription is $75.99 per box, which is a little steep, but if you’ve got someone in your life who loves Disney, we think they’ll love it. I mean seriously, who doesn’t appreciate one gift that’s basically a bunch of gifts in one?

Disney fans are no joke, and we have a feeling they would absolutely get a kick out of this box. Personalized gifts always feel extra special, and this subscription box is the perfect way to excite that special person in your life who loves Disney.

