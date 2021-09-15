Olaplex Just Released a Purple Toning Shampoo — It’s a Must-Have for Women With Blonde & Gray Hair

The TikTok-beloved haircare brand has added a brand new product to its rotation: A Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo. Whether you have blonde locks or if you’ve fully embraced your gray hair during quarantine, you know how quickly they can become brassy. It’s hard to keep copper tones out of your hair. This $28 blonde toning shampoo just hit the market, so unclear if it’ll be added to the hall of Olaplex favorites. It claims to make your blonde, lightened or gray hair three times brighter than its competitors.

Although it’s meant for all lighter hair, including gray hair, this formula is also gentle enough to use on dyed hair. Regularly dyed or highlighted hair can often be more damaged and brittle, so you might want to add this toning shampoo to your routine a few times a week. Unlike other toning formulas, this one chases away brassiness while also adding some much-needed hydration to your hair and repairing broken bonds. The nice thing about Olaplex’s line of products is that no matter if you have thin or thick hair or fine or coiled hair, you can use Olaplex. It’s one-size-fits-all.

When Olaplex released the No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask earlier this spring, there was a social media frenzy. The reparative mask bonded weak strands, got rid of frizz and added shine, making it a fan-favorite during summer’s more humid months. We aren’t sure if this new blonde shampoo will reach the same popularity height, but we will definitely be testing it out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo

Image: Olaplex. Image: Olaplex.

If you want to try out this sulfate-free purple shampoo for yourself, you can buy it at Sephora right now. It’s designed for all hair types and textures.

Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo $28 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: