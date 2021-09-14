The Maker of That TikTok-Famous Eye Cream Has An Anti-Aging Serum on Sale for 50% Off Today

Just a few weeks ago, the brand Peter Thomas Roth went viral on TikTok for magically disappearing user’s @trinidad1967 under-eye wrinkles. Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener sold out immediately — we’re still waiting for it to come back in stock. The skincare giant’s got more where that came from — Peter Thomas Roth’s Potent-C Power serum. If you struggle with dark spots and dull skin, this product is worth trying out, especially because it’s on major sale right now.

It usually goes for $98, but today during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, it’s only $49 right now. The product claims to be 50 times more potent than your average Vitamin C, so it’ll attack your uneven skin tone and smooth out your skin texture. This serum has “potent” in its title for a reason, because it also includes hyaluronic acid, ferulic acid and Vitamin E. It’s not just for your face, though, you can also use it on your neck to get some additional anti-aging benefits.

“This is my second bottle of this serum, so that speaks volumes,” A verified buyer on Ulta said. “I use it 2x a day on face and neck, and I have seen visible results. My neck looks smoother, and my skin is most definitely brighter. I think if you apply as directed, you’ll see results. It also has a nice clove smell, if you like cloves, of course.”

We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so we recommend adding it your cart.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Potent-C Power Serum

Image: Peter Thomas Roth. Image: Peter Thomas Roth.

Vitamin C is considered a more aggressive ingredient and can aggravate skin, but Peter Thomas Roth’s serum includes a hydrating hyaluronic acid, so your skin won’t dry out.

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum $49 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: