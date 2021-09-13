Salma Hayek Swears the Reason She Has Had No Botox Or Fillers Is Because of This Skincare Product

When people look at Salma Hayek, they instantly think one of two things: she’s so talented, and how does she stay so youthful-looking? Well, for the longest time, the Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard swore by this one product, and the best part is that it’s only ten dollars. The Indio Papago Crema de Tepezcohuite (originally $10) is now only $7 on Amazon.

Back in an interview with Elle, Hayek finally dished her best-kept beauty secret. “I use an ingredient called tepezcohuite that’s used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin, and there’s no one in the States who is using this ingredient except for us. Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like ‘Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?’ This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings.”

It’s a well-kept secret with only a little over 700 ratings on Amazon, but it’s starting to catch on.

According to The Derm Review, it’s “claimed that the bark has highly potent skin regenerative abilities and can heal burns by promoting healing and the growth of healthy skin. Tepezcohuite’s skincare properties are suspected of coming from the high content of nutrients in its bark.” So maybe, you’ll be seeing it a bit more in the beauty aisles.

Hayek has been quite open when it comes to her thoughts on Botox and fillers. Back in 2020, when one of her selfies had trolls claiming “botox” she shut them down immediately.

In an interview with Town and Country, she said once and for all, “I haven’t done an-y-thing. I don’t know how to explain it.”