Forget Blotting Papers — This $10 Best-Selling Facial Roller from Revlon Will Remove Oil & Shine

Remember back in 2010 when blotting papers were all the rage? Well, like makeup removal wipes, they’re not reusable and are bad for the environment. It’s time to transition to something a little more friendly to the environment, and your face.

The REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller is basically an at-home mini massage for your face, that limits oil and shine.

Not only does it remove excess oil, but it’s less wasteful than blotting papers. The reusable skincare tool is made upon a small ball of volcanic rock, and a sleek black holder to control the movement.

Since it’s reusable, REVLON recommends twisting the lock clockwise, wash the stone with warm water and soap, then let dry overnight.

With over 20,000 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars, it’s quickly becoming a cult favorite.

One reviewer posted a video of her using the product, along with a review saying, “It works! I’m surprised at how well it works . . . . It’s really light and amazed of the difference.”

“First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face… After my first use, I was in love,” another wrote.

The general consensus of this little holy grail, is that people are in pure disbelief until they try it for themselves. So, what about you? Are you ready to swap those blotting papers for something more reusable?

The REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller retails for $10 on Amazon.