Meghan Markle Loves Kate Somerville Skincare & Everything Is 20% Off for Two More Days Only

If there’s one celeb we never get tired of talking about, it’s Meghan Markle. The duchess is known to mix high and low designer items, which is what makes her so relatable (er, at least a little more relatable!). While those pricier items aren’t always within budget, they can be when an irresistible sale rolls around. And if you’re looking to update your skincare routine, one of Markle’s favorite brands—Kate Somerville—is having a 20 percent off sitewide sale for two more days only. Yes, everything is discounted!

In celebration of Afterpay Day, you can score 20 percent off everything at Kate Somerville. Just use the code AFTERPAYDAY at checkout, and you’ll see those prices drop (excludes last chance and travel items). The deal is going on through September 12th, so you’ve only got two more days to shop.

Markle’s had treatments by Somerville in Los Angeles and swears by the Quench Serum. Unfortunately, it appears that item is no longer available. So, while you won’t be able to get your hands on the exact product she used from the brand, there are a ton of equally effective products you’ll want to snatch up during this rare sale. Whether you need hydration, anti-aging products, or exfoliation, this sale has you covered.

Check out some of the hero products you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

DermalQuench Liquid Lift—$78.40, Originally $98

This is similar to Markle’s favorite Quench Serum, and honestly, it might be even better. This advanced formula is a clinic-inspired treatment that offers the benefits of an oxygen facial with the hydration of hyaluronic acid. It instantly reduces visible signs of aging including wrinkles, fine lines, and dehydration.

ExfoliKate Treatment—$70.40, Originally $88

This innovative exfoliation treatment sloughs away dead skin cells to reveal that “I woke up like this” glow. Use this up to twice a week and leave on for up to two minutes, and you’ll see improved skin texture and pores in no time.

Wrinkle Warrior—$78.40, Originally $98

Kate Somerville’s Wrinkle Warrior does exactly what its name suggests: It fights signs of aging by plumping and hydrating dull skin. It boasts a special trio of hyaluronic acid that deeply penetrates the skin for instant results. So long fine lines!

