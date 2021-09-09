Nordstrom Has So Many Luxe Candles Up to 60% Off—Just in Time for Fall

Yes, while most of us light up candles year-round, fall is truly the one and only #candleseason. And just in time for cuddling up at home under your favorite blanket, Nordstrom just slashed prices on super-luxe candles to help you set the mood. We’re talking up to 60 percent off!

We sure do love our candles, but the prices? Not so much. Luckily, during Nordstrom’s summer sale, you can score spa-worthy candles as cheap as $12. Translation? We’re stocking up for the rest of the year. Ahead, check out some of the irresistible scents to add to your cart ASAP—hurry, these are bound to sell out fast.

And while you’re there, don’t miss out on all the other gems majorly discounted during Nordstrom’s major sale.

Cosy Votive Candle—$15.40, 30% Off

This aptly named candle evokes exactly what its name says: the feeling of cozy. Best of all, it’s environmentally friendly and made from biodegradable beeswax that offers a cleaner burn.

Sunshine Candle—$12.60, 40% off

If you could bottle up happiness, it’d smell like this candle. This collection is all about earthy notes that are sure to put you at ease.

Yield Candle—$15.20, 60% Off

If you want to hold onto summer a littleee longer, this tropical candle is your one-way ticket to keeping the carefree vibes going. Inspired by Saint Augustine’s florals, this soothing scent is sure to make you feel like you’re on vacation right in your living room.

