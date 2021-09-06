These Coveted Amazon Echo Buds Have Dropped Below $100 for a Limited-Time-Only Price

One of the most desired accessories for a smartphone is wireless earbuds, but they can be wildly expensive. But this Labor Day Weekend, look no further than Amazon’s highly coveted Echo Buds with a wired charging case that has dropped below $100 for a limited time only. It’s an amazing 25% savings that you don’t want to miss — only $89.99!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon Echo Buds $89.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

With a long-lasting battery that gives you up to five hours of music playback per charge or 15 hours using the charging case, you will get plenty of use with these earbuds. They are easy to travel with and you don’t have to worry about any cords getting tangled up at the bottom of your bag — everything is neatly stored in the compact charging case.

The Amazon Echo Buds are lightweight and super comfy, but most importantly, they have active noise cancellation so the sound is crisp and clear each time you use them. And it doesn’t matter what type of smartphone you use because these are compatible with both iOS and Android making this holiday weekend deal a bargain for everyone.

For those of you who want to upgrade to a wireless charging case, that is still available with a 25% savings, costing only $104.99, or step up to a wireless charging pad for $122.98 with your Amazon Echo Buds. And don’t forget, you can choose between two colors: black or white. This deal won’t last long, so be sure to jump on these great technology savings.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online:

.;