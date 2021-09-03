Bed Bath & Beyond’s Labor Day Sale Is Here & You Can Snag Up to 60% Off on Home Essentials

You might be overwhelmed by all of the Labor Day sales out there, but we found one that we’ve classified as a must-shop. In addition to the half-off sales Ulta and Sephora are having, this is the home sale that you need to prioritize this weekend. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 40 to 60 percent off everything from bedding to outdoor patio products.

While you’re relaxing in your backyard or embarking on a weekend trip, just keep this sale in mind. It’s worth taking some time out of your long weekend to shop this sale — trust us. If you’re swapping out your shower curtain for fall or stocking up on some new kitchen appliances before Thanksgiving, you can find what you’re looking for at the Bed Bath & Beyond sale. It’s great opportunity to get things you need for unfinished home projects. Bed Bath & Beyond has just about everything, so you can find everything from the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to bath rugs.

We did the heavy-lifting and went through each major category to find the best deals for you. And if these five products aren’t what you’re looking for, we linked to each section, so you can shop for what you need. We recommend shopping the sale sooner rather than later, because the best deals are bound to go before Labor Day rolls around.

The sale officially ends on September 6, so you have less than three days to shop it. Check out our picks below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bedding — 60% Off

Image: Olivia & Oliver. Image: Olivia & Oliver.

This luxe sheet set is made out of a blend of cotton and polyester. You’ll save $42 on these 825-thread-count sheets.

O&O by Olivia & Oliver 825-Thread-Count Queen Sheet Set in White $27.99 Buy now Sign Up

Outdoor — 60% Off

Image: Destination Summer. Image: Destination Summer.

Take this opportunity to update your patio at a discount. Get this tilting patio umbrella for $27 cheaper. The fabric is fade- and weather-resistant.

Destination Summer 9-Foot Tilting Patio Market Umbrella in Grey $63 Buy now Sign Up

Kitchen — 50% Off

Image: CRUX. Image: CRUX.

You can basically make anything in this toaster oven. You can bake, broil and crisp in just one appliance. This CRUX Toaster Oven and Air Fryer combo is $90 off, which is an amazing deal.

CRUX Artisan Series 6 Slice Digital Air Frying Toaster Oven $89.99 Buy now Sign Up

Bath — 40% Off

Image: Nestwell. Image: Nestwell.

Stylish and machine washable, this shower curtain is a classic. Plus, it’s currently $15 cheaper, so it’s the perfect time to swap out your old shower curtain.

Nestwell 72-Inch x 98-Inch Solid Hemp Shower Curtain in Folkstone Grey $35 Buy now Sign Up

Vacuums — 40% Off

Image: iRobot. Image: iRobot.

Treat yourself to a robot vacuum that will take a chore off your to-do list. Plus, it’s $125 off.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $449.25 Buy now Sign Up

