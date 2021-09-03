This Glow Recipe Skincare Set Is $49 On Sale Right Now & It Includes the TikTok-Beloved Dew Drops

A beauty mainstay since 2014, Glow Recipe’s luxury products have gathered quite the following — they even won over TikTok. In the spring, Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops went viral on TikTok for creating radiant, glowing skin and caused a 600 percent spike in sales, according to StyleCaster. The Dew Drops usually go for $34 a pop, but right now the full-size is part of the Glow Recipe Glass Skin Set, which is currently a steal during Sephora’s Labor Day sale.

This three-piece set is a $92 value, but it’s on sale for only $49 right now, so you’re getting it for $43 off! The set includes the popular Niacinamide Dew Drops, a full-size Pineapple-C Bright Serum, and mini Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer. It also comes with a bonus sample size of the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum. If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the Dew Drops, now is your opportunity. Bonus: all orders get free shipping with the code FREESHIP. What’s not to lose?

The Pineapple-C Bright Serum, which you should use during the day, will help reduce those pesky dark spots and brighten your complexion. The oil-free moisturizer won’t make your skin feel greasy or cause breakouts. And last, but certainly not least, the TikTok-famous Niacinamide Dew Drops can be used as a serum or a pre-makeup primer to elevate your makeup routine.

If you want to snatch up this set, you’re going to have to order it online. It’s online-only at Sephora, so you’ll need to add it to your virtual cart this Labor Day weekend. While you’re there, you’ll want to check out the other deals from Sephora Oh Snap! sale, which boasts discounts as high as 50 percent off. Don’t wait to shop—these deals are bound to sell out fast.

Start your Labor Day weekend right with this discounted set. It’s rare for gift sets to include full-size products, which is why this deal is way too good to pass up!

