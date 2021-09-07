This TikTok-Loved Skincare Brand Just Dropped a Revolutionary Vitamin C & Guava Serum That Tackles Dark Spots

What if I told you I found a game-changing skincare product that actually makes me look forward to treating dark spots? And no, this is not a belated April Fool’s joke. These days, skincare is as thrilling as picking out a new handbag or pair of shoes, but there’s one particular brand that’s mastered making your skincare routine feel like a party instead of a boring chore at the bottom of your to-do list.

Glow Recipe—the Korean beauty brand racking in millions of views on TikTok—uses the natural power of fruit to target skin concerns. If you’ve never tried their irresistible and innovative products, they basically smell like a tropical vacation in a bottle. And they just dropped what is guaranteed to be a top-shelf staple in everyone’s bathrooms. Say hello to their newest addition you’ll want to snatch up immediately: the Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum.

Glow Recipe. Hai Ngo

If you’ve tried Vitamin C serums before, you know that they can be sticky, greasy, and even irritating to the skin. This luxe, silky serum is anything but those things. It boasts a one-of-a-kind dual encapsulation of four of the five Vitamin C’s (who knew there were multiple kinds?!), which deeply penetrate skin and tackle dark spots without oxidizing (AKA when it’s exposed to air and loses its efficacy).

The star fruit ingredient is Guava Seed Oil and Fruit Extract, which—fun fact—has four times the amount of vitamin C than oranges! You truly learn something new every day, huh? This powerful formula also features Tranexamic Acid, which is clinically proven to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots. When combined with vitamin C, this acid works overtime to target hyperpigmentation—sans skin sensitivity. And finally, Ferulic Acid and Vitamin E work along with vitamin C to boost the product’s efficacy.

So, how do you use it? Apply 1-2 drops onto clean skin and pat gently until it’s absorbed. You can use day and night—make sure to follow with a moisturizer and sunscreen during the day. If you have sensitive skin, it’s recommended to use 3-4 times a week and increase usage over time.

It always feels like Christmas every time Glow Recipe drops a new product, and this one is definitely worth treating yourself to. Warning: once you go Glow Recipe, you never go back!

