These Cooling Eye Gels Are Only $9 Right Now & Will Provide You With Ice Cold Relief

Plenty of people will put under-eye gel patches in the fridge or freezer before sticking them on their faces, but with the Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, you don’t have to do that. Even if these patches sit inside your room-temperature bathroom cabinet, they’ll still feel ice cold when they touch your skin. A set of these fan-favorite patches usually go for $18 at Ulta, but as a part of their 21 Days of Beauty Sale, they’re only $9.

I can personally vouch for these eye patches. My mom introduced me to them a few years ago, and it’s one of the few beauty products I buy religiously. These eye patches work to firm your under-eye area and reduce wrinkles while also brightening your dark circles. Whenever I’ve had a rough day or feel like my under-eyes look particularly dark or puffy, I reach for a set of one of these patches. I put them underneath my eyes and then close them for 10 minutes or watch TV. It’s like an expedited spa treatment at the fraction of the price. If you don’t have much time for self-care, I think it’s an easy way to work it in — even on the busiest of days.

Because Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is so popular, these eye patches might not be available for very long, so you should add them to your cart while you can. Ulta’s sale goes through September 18 and gives you the opportunity to score 50 percent off on skincare and makeup products. And if you’re a Platinum or Diamond Ulta member, there’s an added bonus — you’ll get free shipping.

Skyn Iceland Eye Gels — $9 Off

These eye gels contain hydrolyzed extensin, ginkgo biloba leaf extract and acetyl hexapeptide-8, which all work together to help plump up your under-eyes.

