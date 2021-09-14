Keeping everything in your home organized is a difficult task before you have kids, and a hundred times more so once you do. After a long day at work, the last thing you want to do is try to tidy up the living room or put your laundry away. And if you’ve got little ones roaming around, then you definitely understand the importance of tidying up and having lots of storage in your home, because kids have so much stuff. Finding stylish ways to conceal all those toys isn’t always easy. If you’re sick of staring at those plastic storage bins, we’ve got some good news for you. Nordstrom just got a brand of organization products that are seriously so cute and functional. It’s called Open Spaces, and we have a feeling you’ll love the variety of products they have to offer.

If you’re a big fan of minimalist design, this line is tailor-made for you. Featuring cool colors and clean, sleek design, the line might actually add some calm to your chaotic living space. Your kids’ sneaker and sandal collections will look more put-together once they’re on the Open Spaces entryway rack.

Overall, we think Open Spaces is an awesome brand for staying organized in style, because who said you can’t have fashionable bins and racks? Everyone thrives in a tidy space, and we think these products will help you feel a little less cluttered. Who doesn’t love that? Now you just have to convince your kids to put their toys back in the bin.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Entryway Rack

Image: Open Spaces. Image: OPEN SPACES.

This Entryway Rack would work perfectly in a mud room or by your front door to store shoes. It could even get your kids into the habit of putting them there as soon as they walk in the door. It’s $174 and we think the look and amount of storage make it totally worth it.

Entryway Rack $174 Buy now Sign Up

Nesting Trays

Image: Open Spaces. Image: OPEN SPACES.

We’ve all struggled with desk or night stand clutter, and this set of three nesting trays is perfect for organizing all of your nick knacks while also looking stylish. We love how each tray fits inside the other, so you can fit it in small spaces.

Set of 3 Nesting Trays $46 Buy now Sign Up

Medium Bins with Lids

Image: Open Spaces. Image: OPEN SPACES.

We think this set of two medium bins with lids is awesome for storing toys in the playroom or anything you want to hide. The wooden lids add an elevated touch and can easily conceal whatever you choose to fill them with. We love the blue shade of these bins, but they also come in a neutral cream shade that’s great too.

Set of 2 Medium Bins with Lids $70 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these candles that are guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: