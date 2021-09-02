Chewy’s Labor Day Deals Include 50% Off Cute Toys, Food & More— Hurry Before It Ends on September 7

While the summer swiftly came to an end, we’re heading into our favorite season starting now. No, it’s not fall just yet — it’s sale season! There are a number of great sales coming this Labor Day, and one of them caters to your four-legged family members and furry friends. Chewy’s Labor Day sale features tons of pet goodies for up to 50 percent off— but don’t wait too long to order some of the best items. The sale ends September 7 at 11:59 PM EST, so you’ll want to order as soon as possible.

Chewy has a number of products from treats, to beds, food, litter boxes, and so much more, along with great deals for the Labor Day holiday. Think of it as your one-stop shop for all creatures on four legs. You can save up to 50% off on some of those much-needed items, and rest assured that when you buy with Chewy, you’re purchasing quality products that your furry family member will love. Plus, if you spend up to $50 on certain items, you can earn a $25 eGift Card. There’s also a summer sale with up to 40 percent more must-haves. Take a look at some of our favorite items below!

Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats — $33.98, 15% Off

Keep your pooch’s pearly whites bright, clean, and healthy with this value pack of Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats! These treats are just as tasty for your dog as they are good for them. The value pack comes with a whopping 36 treats, so if you give your good girl or boy a Greenie just once a day, you’ll be set for more than a month. At 15% off, this is definitely a deal your dog will dance over.

Frisco Cat Tracks Butterfly Cat Toy — $9.97

Now this cat toy is absolute purrfection! The Frisco Cat Tracks Butterfly Cat Toy is basically two toys for the price of one. On top of the toy are two suspended butterflies that your kitty cat will likely spend hours throughout the day trying to catch. Then, three colorful plastic balls swirl around for your cat’s eyes to follow and chase over and over again. You can order the toy for $9.97, or sign up for autoship and reduce your price to $9.47.

Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed — $23.81

While you enjoy those last few days of sunshine and warm breeze, give your pooch a place to take in the fresh air by your side. This Frisco Steel-Framed Elevated Dog Bed is perfect for your four-legged friend. The steel frames ensure that the bed remains completely sturdy for your dog. And the fabric bedding provides a ton of comfort after that long walk in the afternoon. The dimensions of this bed measure at 51.6 x 31.8 x 7.75 inches. For $23.81, who wouldn’t want to spend the day lounging on this bed?

Star Wars’ The Mandalorian‘s Grogu Cat Toy with Catnip — $9.98

Transport your kitty cat to a galaxy far, far away with this Star Wars: The Mandalorian-inspired toy! This toy features little Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and a tasty creature suspended on a string. The toy is also infused with catnip, so your feline will have the best time with this toy. At just $10, you can indulge your cat in a toy they won’t be able to resist — and that’s a Jedi’s guarantee.

