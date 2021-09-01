Score Skincare & Makeup Favorites for Up to 50% Off During Sephora’s Oh Snap! Sale

With fall right around the corner, it’s a great time to take stock of your beauty stash. Refreshing your makeup case or skincare cabinet is never cheap, so news of Sephora’s Oh Snap! sale should be welcome. And we aren’t talking 20 or 25 percent off — we’re talking 50 percent off. That amazing discount applies to top brands like Marc Jacobs, Origins, REN and Fenty Beauty.

Sephora is also offering some freebies and other great deals when you type in certain codes when you checkout online. If you spend more than $35, you can redeem nine haircare samples that target dry hair or trial sizes of trendy products like Olaplex and Charlotte Tilbury foundation. You can also get free shipping with the code FREESHIP. So before you get to your cart, you should definitely check out the offer page to make sure you’re taking advantage.

Right now is a great time for skincare enthusiasts and makeup gurus in general — Sephora’s sale kicked off right after Ulta Beauty’s famous 21 Days of Beauty Sale, so you have the opportunity to restock or add some new products you’ve been eyeing to your cart without breaking the bank.

Sephora’s sale goes through September 19, and new deals drop every day, so if you don’t see what you want on sale, you should definitely check back. If you want the featured deals, you’ll have to get up early and act fast, because those sell out quickly.

We rounded up a few deals below that we think are worth shopping.

Retexturing Mask — $14 Off

Has your skin been looking a little dull lately? This mask, which is made up of Mediterranean rose clay, Canadian willowherb and jojoba beads, will help minimize your pores and give you that sought-after glow.

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze — $24 Off

If you want a super glow-y look, you’ll want to add this discounted luminizer to your cart. It’s nearly half off, so this luxe beauty product is a steal.

REN Purity Cleansing Balm — $10 Off

This versatile cleansing balm can remove the toughest waterproof mascara and also act as a hydration mask. It’s a mask that soothes irritated skin and strengthen’s your skin’s barrier.

Liquid Glass Radiance Serum — $16 Off

If you want radiant, glowing skin, this is the serum for you. It contains hyaluronic acid, which is super hydrating and will reduce wrinkles and fine lines, along with AcquaCell, which is a blend of moisturizing fruit extracts.

Becca Cosmetics Setting Powder — $19.50 Off

This fan-favorite setting powder is a whopping 50 percent off right now. It’s a lightweight loose powder that’s made up of 50 percent water, so it’ll feel refreshing and hydrating on your skin, rather than drying.

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter — $18 Off

There's no need to search for your shade here — this megawatt highlighter is designed for every skin tone. It usually goes for $36, so it's a steal right now.