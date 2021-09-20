How to Get the Cartier Watch Princess Diana Passed Down to Meghan Markle for a Fraction of the Cost

While many of Meghan Markle’s favorite fashion brands have attainable price points that don’t result in buyer’s remorse (Rothy’s, Madewell, and Cuyana to name a few), there’s one particular piece of arm candy she’s worn that’s been totally out of reach—or so we thought. ICYMI, in a gorgeous photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released last year, Markle wore a stunning Cartier Tank watch that Princess Diana wore repeatedly throughout the 1990s. We’ve been dreaming of owning the royal-favorite timepiece since, and now, that dream can finally become a reality because we just found a secret place to score authentic, gently loved luxury watches for prices that seem way too good to be true.

Image: eBay.

You’ll have no trouble finding the royal-approved two-tone Cartier Tank watch for less on eBay. The watch retails for $6,500 on the brand’s site, but you can get it for almost half the price through eBay, depending on the listing.

Cartier Tank Watches $1,000+ Buy now Sign Up

The answer to doubt-free luxury shopping for less? eBay’s expansive selection of designer items—particularly their watches—which come with an Authenticity Guarantee and are up to 30 percent off. Shopping for resale luxury watches, or any high-end item, is typically a grueling task since you want to make sure you’re picking out the perfect investment item you’ll wear forever without completely breaking the bank. And of course, you’ll want to make sure whatever you’re purchasing is 100 percent authentic since you’re not buying directly from the brand. Shopping through eBay gives you total peace of mind.

So, how does it work? Through the newly launched Authenticity Guarantee service, every watch that is $2,000+ is verified by an independent, third-party authenticator. Once you order an item covered by Authenticity Guarantee, it’ll be shipped to the third-party authenticator for inspection before being delivered to you. You’ll receive the authenticity report in your package, which will be sent via expedited shipping with a signature required so it won’t end up in the wrong hands. You can learn all about the process here. On top of that, eBay’s escrow service covers items that are $10,000 or more.

Watches are one of those keepsake items you’ll wear for years and years to come (and likely pass down to a family member just as the Cartier watch was passed down to Markle), so you’re going to want to make sure you’re buying it with complete confidence. eBay not only offers unbeatable prices on men’s and women’s luxury watches, but you’ll also never end up with a fake item.

With eBay’s continuously changing inventory, you won’t want to miss out on the luxury watch deal of a lifetime, so make sure to check out some of the watches you can snag for less right now, including Markle’s Cartier Tank watch. You can also shop other celeb-loved, coveted brands like Rolex, OMEGA, Breitling, TAG Heuer, and Patek Philippe at discounted prices. And if you see something you love, make sure to buy it before it’s snatched up!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. eBay is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shop More Celeb-Favorite Luxury Watches on eBay below:

Cartier Panthere

Image: eBay.

Miranda Kerr owns the Cartier Panthere watch, which is just as chic as Markle’s Tank timepiece.

Cartier Panthere Watch $1995+ Buy now Sign Up

Rolex Day-Date

Image: eBay.

Or, if you’re on the hunt for a Rolex deal, eBay has plenty of options. Jennifer Aniston and Khloé Kardashian are fans of the stunning Rolex Day-Date watch.

Rolex Day-Date Watches $7000+ Buy now Sign Up

Rolex Daytona

Image: eBay.

Victoria Beckham’s ultra-posh looks wouldn’t be complete without her coveted watch, the Rolex Daytona.