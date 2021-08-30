This TikTok-Viral Instant Eye Lift Product Is Selling Out Fast, But We Found Plenty of Affordable Dupes

Since TikTok entered our lives during the pandemic, we’ve found so many game-changing products we could never live without now, but when we say the latest viral product is seriously groundbreaking, we mean it. Last week, TikTok user @trinidad1967 posted a video using Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener on one eye—and the results are so jaw-dropping, I thought this video had to be fake. And millions of users couldn’t look away either. Was I being punk’d? Where’s Ashton Kutcher? But no, the bags under her eye magically disappearing was legit (note it’s just temporary), and sure enough, the eye corrector is basically sold out just about everywhere. It is still available on the brand’s site, but with major shipping delays. If you don’t want to wait, we found some FirmRX Eye Tightener dupes that are in stock (for now!), so you’ll want to make a beeline for these eye-tightening alternatives.

The PTR version costs $38, and while that’s not totally insane, we did find cheaper alternatives to the famous eye tightening treatment and ones that you can get delivered without delays. Ahead, check out the best Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener dupes we found to help you look like you just got an instant eye lift—for as cheap as $28!

Hyperlift Eye Instant Eye Fix For Bags, Lines & Crepiness

Image: StiVectin.

StriVectin’s Hyperlift Eye Instan Eye Fix is an award-winning product that instantly removes bags, lines, and crepiness, and it’s the closest thing you’ll find to the Peter Thomas Roth version. It’s made with a mineral tightening complex, stem cell extracts, and hardworking peptides that reduces the appearance of aging for hours. In other words, it’s basically a temporary eye lift in a jar.

Hyperlift Eye Instant Eye Fix For Bags, Lines & Crepiness $49

MAC Fast Response Eye Cream

Image: MAC.

If you’re looking for a more traditional eye cream, MAC’s Fast Response will perk up eyes instantly. Made with caffeine, it’s basically a cup of coffee for your eye area.

Fast Response Eye Cream $33

Tula Glow & Get It

Image: Tula.

At just $28, this de-puffing eye cream is the most affordable of these products. The cooling product not only feels good on skin, but it helps de-puff and brighten the under-eye area. Caffeine helps tighten the skin, apple and watermelon help fill in lines, and probiotics condition and protect the eye area. This might not have the drastic results of Peter Thomas Roth’s temporary treatment, but it’s a solid alternative for tired morning eyes.

TULA Skin Care Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm $28 on Amazon.com

Dr. Brandt Skincare Needles No More Baggage

Image: Dr. Brandt.

Inspired by a second-skin technology developed at MIT, this needle-free gel visibly decreases the signs of dark circles. It’s made with caffeine, peptides, and botanical extracts that help tighten and depuff the under-eye area.

Dr. Brandt Skincare Needles No More Baggage $42 on Amazon.com

