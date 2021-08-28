There’s a Bunch of Disney Halloween Decor on Amazon Right Now

If you’re a Disney fanatic or have little ones who enjoy going to the magical place, you may just be ecstatic when we share this latest find with you. I think we all know that Amazon is convenient to say the least, but it’s also a great place to score some super fun holiday decor. Who doesn’t love a festive space? There’s just something about it that just feels warm and welcoming. It really gets you into the seasonal spirit. Well, now you can purchase Halloween Disney decor on Amazon, meaning you can transform your home into a true, spooky oasis.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

There are tons of Halloween themed Disney items on Amazon, but this one is definitely one of our favorites. We have a feeling you’ll like it, especially if you’re a “Nightmare Before Christmas” fan. It’s a Jack Skellington themed pumpkin that lights up. It would look awesome on a coffee table or mantle. If you have little ones, there is no need to worry. This pumpkin is made out of plastic so even if it does get knocked over, it wont shatter like ceramic.

Image: Disney. Image: Disney.

Jack Skellington, 6 $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you enjoy outdoor inflatables, we have a feeling you’ll love this next find. It’s a large inflatable Mickey Mouse pumpkin and it’s honestly so cute. It’s currently on sale for $229.90, and while that may seem steep, it’s an item you could continue to use for many Halloweens in the future. It’s also over 9 feet tall, making that price tag seem a little more reasonable.

Image: Gemmy. Image: Gemmy.

Inflatable Disney Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Jack-O-Lantern $229.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you love Halloween and are always on the go, this Hocus Pocus travel mug looks perfect for you. It’s insulated meaning it’ll keep your coffee warm longer, up to six hours to be exact. We also love that there is a nice color selection to choose from; orange, green, purple or black.

Image: BBQ Fans. Image: BBQ Fans.

Hocus Pocus Coffee Cup With Lid $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Overall, if you’re looking for some fun Disney themed decor this Halloween season, check out Amazon’s awesome selection. There’s a little bit of everything, meaning we have a feeling you’ll find something you like.

Before you go, check out The Best Outdoor Halloween Decor below: