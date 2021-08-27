This $22 Electric Callus Remover Puts In the Hard Work So You Don’t Have to

Quarantine and lockdown forced us to learn how to DIY our favorite beauty treatments, whether it was dying our own hair, plucking our own eyebrows or giving ourselves a pedicure. The hardest thing to learn out of them all? Tackling those callused, dry feet that a pro usually handles without flinching. However, with the right tool in hand, you can get a salon-worthy pedicure in your bathroom—zero skills needed (and without paying spa prices). The secret? This genius electric callus remover, which Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about. Now you won’t have to run to the nail salon to keep your feet looking fresh and smooth. Best of all? It’s only $22 at 15% off right now. Sign us up!

This powerful callus remover boasts innovative features that make it a cinch to use. Not only is the device waterproof (we don’t recommend using it in the shower still), but it also comes with three different rollers and has different speeds so you can customize the power, depending on how much TLC your feet need. One of our favorite features is the built-in light, so you can easily see where you’re placing the device (a must for avoiding nicking yourself).

We have an inkling that this device will come in handy during the colder months, when our skin is more prone to dryness and cracking. If you love smooth feet as much as we do, you’ll wish you had added this to your cart sooner. Self-care is important, and for just $22, you can’t go wrong. Plus, you’ll save money on getting pedicures at the salon. It’s time to kiss rough, tough feet goodbye, and say hello to smooth, baby soft skin!

