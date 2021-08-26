Wayfair’s End-of-Season Sale Has the Lowest Prices You’ll Ever See on Outdoor Furniture, Decor & More

It’s hard to believe but it is true — summer has nearly come to a close. While so many of you are preparing for those back-to-school days, and fall errand runs, we know that you still deserve a little oasis of your own — and it should definitely be outside while you can still enjoy the beautiful weather! Luckily, Wayfair is having an incredible end-of-season sale on outdoor furniture, decor, and so much more. You won’t believe the prices.

There’s a lot to sift through at Wayfair’s end-of-season sale, so we did the work and rounded up the most irresistible deals you’ll want to snatch up before they’re gone forever. Psst: Wayfair has a bunch of other deals going on, including Le Creuset, so make sure to shop for the other rooms in your home while you’re already there.

We’re not sure how long the sale is going on for, so shop it while you can!

Virginio Metal 4 – Person Seating Group — $188.99

Image: Wrought Studio Wrought Studio.

There’s something so inviting about a backyard space with simple, elegant seating. With a dash of contemporary design and an eye for ease, this Virginio Metal patio set won’t just be a great place to chat — it’ll be a conversational piece itself! At only $188.99, this patio set feels too good to be true. The entire set features two chairs, one love seat, and a table that will blend into your backyard perfectly. You won’t only feel good about the price, though. This set is also environmentally friendly, so you can feel good about the purchase you’re making!

Kearney 108” Market Umbrella — 62% Off

Image: Beachcrest Home Beachcrest Home

Take some time to relax in the shade as the season winds down with this luxurious Kearney 108″ Market Umbrella. This piece comes in a vibrant selection of colors ranging from blue, to green, and nearly everything in between. The steel frame ensures this umbrella is meant to last and features a tilt and push-button and crank to customize how you want to enjoy the outdoors without getting a sunburn. At 62% off, this umbrella is a steal!

Beck Coffee Table Tray — $53.99

Image: Mercer41 Mercer41

While you’re picking out the perfect coffee table for your patio set, why not indulge in a bit of luxury with an added coffee table tray! This tasteful, modern accessory can easily become the centerpiece of your coffee table. Decorate this 18″ x 18″ tray with your favorite book or a vase of flowers. Better yet, use this Beck Coffee Table Tray to enjoy breakfast on your patio as the summer temperatures cool to an autumn breeze. For $53.99, this is a durable coffee table tray that will last.

Gerth Blanket — 10% Off

Image: Dakota Fields Dakota Fields.

Now, if there’s one item we’ll definitely need for the cooler temperatures this upcoming season, it’s a cozy throw blanket. This Gerth Blanket is absolutely perfect for those brisk mornings spent on your patio, and it comes in warm hues, like the above yellow, that will bring that autumn feeling right into your home. Cozy up in this soft, classic knit and take care with an easy machine wash. At 10% off, this will totally elevate your home at an affordable price!

