This $30 Compact Steamer Is an Amazon Best-Seller & Sanitizes Every Nook & Cranny Without Chemicals

I think we can all agree that a clean house can seriously put your mind at ease. No one enjoys coming home to a messy home, especially after a long day at work. We’re always looking for products that’ll make our lives a little easier, and this latest Amazon find will excite anyone who loves a clean, sanitized space—minus the chemicals. Say hello to the Bissell SteamShot, a compact steamer that uses hot, high pressure steam to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Best of all, it’s only $30 dollars on sale on Amazon, making it a total steal.

BISSELL SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner $30 on Amazon.com

This Bissell SteamShot device is an effective, natural way to clean without using any chemicals. If you’ve got young kids, pets or you just prefer to use natural cleaning products, this is a great option for you. This steamer also works on a number of surfaces, from countertops to your kid’s stuffed animals (seriously, there’s no other way to clean those!).

It comes with six attachments including an accessory nozzle, flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, three color-coded round brushes, and even a measuring cup. It heats up in just 30 seconds, so you can get to cleaning up ASAP. You can even control the power of the steam, so you can adjust depending on how dirty the surface is that you’re cleaning.

COVID-19 has made us all a little more conscious about getting rid of germs, so why not have this game-changing handheld cleaning device on hand? We have a feeling it’ll ease our minds knowing we’re getting rid of germs sans potent ingredients. At such an unbeatable price and with some genius features and attachments, we have a feeling it’ll become your go-to way to clean up that giant mess your kids caused in the kitchen. You just might even look forward to cleaning every nook and cranny, thanks to this super satisfying steamer.

