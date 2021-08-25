Amazon Reviewers Say They Can’t Stop Buying This Vegan Retinol Alternative —& It’s Under $20

Retinol has long been the most popular anti-aging skincare ingredient, but there are actually plenty of other ingredients that work just as well, if not better. While it can do wonders for fine lines and winkles, the ingredient is super potent and can be rough on skin, so if you’re looking for an alternative that’s more gentle, you’ve come to the right place! Amazon reviewers can’t stop raving about Acure’s Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum, which is vegan and a less intense (but still effective) alternative to retinol. Oh, and it’s 13% off right now, bringing it to just $17!

Image: Acure.

Bakuchiol is quickly gaining popularity as a gentler alternative to retinol. Along with this hero ingredient, this plant-based retinol alternative serum is made with other natural ingredients like eggplant and turmeric, which also target signs of aging. It has two layers: the top is an antioxidant-rich essence, and the bottom is a moisturizing serum blend—shake it before each use to get all the benefits in one application.

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum $17.44 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

It’s on sale at Amazon, but you an also shop it at Ulta Beauty if you want to get rewards.

And Amazon reviewers say the hype is real, and basically, they can’t live without it:

“I’m ordering my third bottle now and this is my new token face serum,” one Amazon reviewer said. “I have sensitive dry skin and occasionally breakout of several pimples. But this serum keeps my face hydrated and keeps the pimples away. I noticed I had a breakout when I didn’t bring it on vacation, so now I take it everywhere with me. I was getting small dry scaly patches on my face during the winter and this cleared up the patches. It’s a small bottle but can last awhile; I use one pump at night and one in the morning, so I go through my bottle more quickly and need to restock every two months. (Like I said, my face is VERY dry) but this keeps my face feeling supple and hydrated throughout the day.”

Acure’s also behind another Amazon best-seller,—their charcoal lemonade cleanser—which tackles breakouts, so we recommend adding that to your cart while you’re already there!

