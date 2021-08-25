Meghan Markle Loves This Haircare Brand & Dermstore Has An Exclusive Bundle for $26 Off

In honor of Dermstore’s anniversary month, the retailer is celebrating big with tons of exclusive deals you can’t find anywhere else. We scored Oprah’s favorite exfoliator for less, along with a can’t-miss bundle deal on TikTok-approved Olaplex hair care. And if you’re looking to stock up on more salon-worthy haircare, Dermstore has more in store. One of Meghan Markle’s go-to haircare brands, Oribe, has an anniversary minis set for $26 off the full price—it includes travel-size versions of the brand’s top products, including the award-winning texturizing spray Markle has used for her voluminous, gorgeous locks.

Oribe’s Must Have Hair Minis set includes five of the brand’s go-to products that’ll get you gorgeous hair at home: Gold Lust Dry Shampoo,Signature Shampoo, Signature Conditioner, Run-Through Detangling Primer, and the Markle-loved Dry Texturizing Spray (which is an invisible volumizing spray that works like a dry shampoo).

Markle revealed her affinity for this Oribe product during a 2014 interview with Birchbox, where she detailed her beauty secrets on the set of Suits.

“There’s nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward as she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, and then has me ‘flip back hard’ to give my hair a little extra bounce,” Markle said.

Whether you’ve never tried the brand and want to give it a test run or need some luxury travel-sized haircare for your next trip, this bundle is a must-have.

Made with antioxidants that’ll help maintain your hair color and moisture balance, coconut oil that’ll smooth hair cuticles, and the Oribe Signature Complex (Watermelon, Lychee and Edelweiss Flower Extracts), your hair will never look better. Everyone will think you just had a fresh blowout!

As this is a limited-edition anniversary exclusive for Dermstore, it won’t last long, so grab it while you can. With $26 in savings, how could you resist? Also make sure to check out all the other anniversary exclusives here.

