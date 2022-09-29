TikTok-Famous Dash’s Spooky Halloween Waffle Makers Are Back & They’re Just $13

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The spookiest time of the year is nearly upon us. With summer officially wound down, we can set our sights on the upcoming fall season and the biggest holiday of October — or maybe even the whole year — Halloween! We know you want to go all out this Halloween, so why not get the frightening festivities started with breakfast? Sur La Table is selling two mini Dash waffle makers that will make the most important meal of the day so much more fun.

And right now you can snag one of these adorable spooky-shaped waffle makers for just $13.

The first is a Dash classic: the mini pumpkin waffle maker. On one side, the waffle maker perfectly cooks a pumpkin-shaped waffle, and on the other, you get the classic waffle iron wells (perfect for syrup dipping).

And Dash has also released a spider web mini waffle maker, too. The webbed texture makes these waffles ideal for adding toppings because they’ll sink right into the crevices for peak yum in every bite!

Not only do these mini waffle makers create a fun breakfast that any kid — or kid at heart — will surely love, they’re also super easy to use. After they’re plugged in, the waffle makers heat up within minutes. The non-stick surfaces ensure that no batter will be left behind, and it makes cleanup super easy, too. Plus, you can get even more creative using these mini waffle makers for hash browns and other breakfast staples.

At only $13 each, these waffle makers are a great investment for your fall festivities and beyond! Related story Costco Is Already Selling Halloween Decor & We're Obsessed With These Goofy Skeletons

