TikTok-Famous Dash Just Dropped the Spookiest Halloween Waffle Makers & They’re Just $30 for 2

The spookiest time of the year is just around the corner! That’s right, with summer officially winding down, we can set our sights on the upcoming fall season and the biggest holiday of October: Halloween. We know you want to go all out this Halloween, so why not get the frightening festivities started with breakfast. Dash now has a pack of two mini waffle makers that will make the most important meal of the day so much more fun — and they’re only $30 for two on Amazon.

These two waffle makers are perfect for the spookiest time of the year. The two minis come together in black and orange. The black mini waffle maker creates an eerie looking skull design with your favorite waffle batter, while the orange makes a festive pumpkin for a delicious and delectable breakfast treat. Plus, you can get even more creative using the mini waffle makers for hash browns and more breakfast staples.

Not only do these mini waffle makers create a fun breakfast that any kid — or kid at heart — will surely love, they’re also super easy to use. After they’re plugged in, the waffle makers heat up within minutes. The non-stick surfaces ensure that no batter will be left behind, and it makes clean up super easy, too. At only $30 for both ($15 each!), these waffle makers are a great investment for your fall festivities and beyond.

