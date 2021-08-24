Costco Is Already Selling Halloween Decor & We’re Obsessed With These Goofy Skeletons

There are two types of people in this world: those who mourn the waning days of summer and wish they could spend all year sweatin’ by the pool, and those who wear jack-o-lantern pajamas in July and drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes instead of water. You know – Halloween people! Now that summer is coming to an end, we have great news for our fellow Halloween people: Costco is selling Halloween decor in stores again. It’s one of the first surefire signs each year that the spookiest day of the year is finally almost here, so when we saw that they were selling these giant bride and groom skeletons, we got excited.

These creepy newlyweds were spotted by Instagram account CostcoDeals. They were seen in the store and aren’t available on the Costco website, with a retail price of $139.99. Honestly, that’s not too bad considering how large and animated they are – put these on your porch by the front door and you’re bound to be the talk of the neighborhood come trick-or-treat time.

If your Costco doesn’t have these yet, or if you don’t have a Costco membership (what are you waiting for?), we found a couple of cute alternatives.

If you want a truly large and in charge decoration, then this 6-foot tall hanging bride and groom skeleton set could be for you. It doesn’t light up, but it’s also cheaper than the Costco option.

However, not all of us have a yard or a fancy front porch, and we still want in on the fun! If you’re decorating a smaller space, then maybe this set of 16″ poseable bride and groom skeletons is a better fit.

Wherever you get your skeleton needs met, we’re just excited that it seems Halloween season is finally here.

