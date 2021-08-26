This $5 TikTok-Loved Mascara Is an Amazon Best-Seller & Gives You That False Lash Look

If we only got to choose one makeup product to take with us to a desert island, it would definitely be mascara. Even if you don’t put on any other makeup, mascara alone seems to magically make you look like you #wokeuplikethis. We totally know how overwhelming it can be trying to find new beauty products that don’t break the bank, so we’ve done the work and found one holy grail product you must have on hand. Naturally, we found it on TikTok. Essence’s Lash Princess mascara is just $5, an Amazon best-seller, and perfect for anyone looking for a mascara that gives you that falsies look. Who doesn’t love beauty that wont break the bank?

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4.99 on Amazon.com

The Essence Lash Princess mascara can be conveniently purchased on Amazon, meaning you don’t even have to leave your house to try it out for yourself. The innovative brush captures and sculpts every lash, so you can say goodbye to clumpy, spider lashes. Our favorite part? It’s cruelty free and will last all day. At only $5, how could you resist?

You can see the Lash Princess mascara in action in this latest TikTok video that has nearly half a million views. With results looking that great, we have a feeling we found our favorite new makeup bag essential.

Need more proof you can’t live without this? Just take a look at the Amazon reviews:

“My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love,” said one Amazon reviewer. “It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy…and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!”

And there you have it—now time to fill up your Amazon cart!

