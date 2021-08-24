Oprah’s Favorite Spanx Pants Come In a New Elevated Style Just In Time for Fall

After an eventful season, summer is finally starting to wind down and autumn is nearly upon us. We know you’re looking for styles that will make you feel confident and comfortable all day long this upcoming season, and we’ve found the perfect pair of pants for you to conquer any and every task this upcoming fall season. Spanx’s Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny are totally ideal for the cooler temperatures, offer a classic silhouette, and they just happen to be a favorite of Oprah Winfrey!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Spanx Spanx.

The Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny $128.00 Buy now Sign Up

These pants come in petite and tall and range from sizes XS to 3X. The smoothing fabric creates the perfect outline that will make you feel and look your best, and the pull-on design ensures that these pants are meant to last — you can wear them again and again! Whether you are pairing this look with a casual top and some sneakers, or even throwing on a blouse and heals for an office happy hour, these fitted pants will carry you throughout the day.

Plus, the design of these pants is truly made for total comfort and a fashionable fit. Along with the ease of transitioning these pants from day to night, the Perfect Pant, Ankle Piped Skinny hits at the waist and is completely fitted through the hips and thighs. These pants hug and love every part of your body, celebrating your natural beauty! And at $128, this wardrobe essential is an investment you won’t regret.

