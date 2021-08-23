Birkenstock’s Cozy Shearling Slides Come In a Chic New Color & They’ll Be Your Go-To Fall Shoe

When Birkenstock dropped shearling sandals last year, we couldn’t add them to our cart fast enough. Some of us just prefer to have our toes out in the winter even if they get a bit chilly, but the warm lining makes it a lot cozier (and less miserable) when the temps drop. And now, we noticed that Birkenstock has added a gorgeous new color to the shearling shoe line up at Nordstrom to help you level-up your winter Birkenstock game.

You can shop a variety of shearling shoe colors at Nordstrom, along with these chic new rose colored versions that are sure to be fall and winter’s “It” shoe. The rose gold detailing is basically jewelry for your feet! We also totally missed that there are even more plush wool versions for an extra layer of cozy, so we’re adding those to our wardrobes too.

Check out our favorite winter Birkenstock picks below both new and old—it’s never too early to get prepped for the fall!

Feeling Rosy

Have you seen a more glam pair of Birkenstocks? I think not. The pale pink color works as an unexpected neutral, and the rose gold hardware is just perfection. Best of all? They feature a moisture-wicking design, because let’s be real, your feet still sweat in winter.

Wonderful Wool

The shearling-lined sandals get another layer of warmth with wool straps. Basically, you’ll never want to take these dreamy, cloudlike sandals off. Wear them out or use them as your new go-to pair of slippers.

Neutral & Classic

These were an OG color you could buy last year, but if you’ve yet to buy a pair of shearling slides, these are a great starter option that’ll go with everything.

