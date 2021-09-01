This Secret Store Is Full of Adorable Halloween Décor for Unbeatable Prices

We’re never excited about the end of summer, so there’s something we always do to help us ease the transition between seasons: we start shopping for Halloween decorations as early as possible. It gives us something to look forward to, and as the days get cooler and the nights get longer, our house gets spookier and spookier. Total win, right?

But not all stores put out their Halloween decor early enough for our tastes, so when we discovered that QVC had a super secret Halloween Shoppe that’s already open for business, we freaked out. From cozy autumnal decor like pumpkin lanterns to haunting home accents like jack-o-lantern throw pillows, QVC’s Halloween shoppe has you covered. These are just a few of the items we can’t wait to get our hands on, but you can check out the entire shoppe here.

Glitzhome Cutout Harvest Halloween Pumpkin Pail Lanterns

These pumpkin lanterns are so versatile. Put them on your front stoop or mantle at the end of August, and you’ll be able to keep them up through Thanksgiving and harvest season.

Glitzhome Cutout Harvest Halloween Pumpkin Pail Lanterns $36.49

Jack-o-Lantern Check Pillow by Valerie

One of our favorite fall activities is curling up on the couch to watch our favorite spooky movies. Make it even cozier with a couple of these jack-o-lantern throw pillows.

Jack-o-Lantern Check Pillow by Valerie $28.99

Hay & Harvest Illuminated Halloween Inflatable Cat

The neighborhood kids will see this inflatable light-up cat go up in your yard, and they’ll know that means you’re handing out the best candy when Halloween comes around.

Hay & Harvest Illuminated Halloween Inflatable Cat $35.25

Design Imports Set of 3 Assorted Pumpkin Kitchen Towels

We spend so much time in the kitchen during fall baking season, so we can’t let it stay bland while the rest of the house gets decorated. These pumpkin, striped, and checked kitchen towels will help add some Halloween flair while you’re cooking up a storm.

Design Imports Set of 3 Assorted Pumpkin Kitchen Towels $16.82

Staub Cast-Iron 3.5-qt Pumpkin Cocotte

Here’s another harvest-themed item that you can use all the way through Thanksgiving! This Staub cast iron pumpkin cocotte is a family heirloom that’s perfect for making batches of pumpkin mac n cheese, butternut squash soup, and all of your favorite Halloween-season comfort foods.

Staub Cast-Iron 3.5-qt Pumpkin Cocotte $199.99

