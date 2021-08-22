Amazon Reviewers Say This $20 Moisturizer Is ‘Magically Repairing’

When you’re looking for new products to try out, where’s the first place you go? No matter what website we visit, we go straight to the review section. It’s easy for something to look or sound great, but hearing how wonderful it is from an actual customer is usually what seals the deal for us. We’re always looking for awesome skincare and beauty products to try, and this latest one we’ve come across sounds like a miracle worker. It’s a La Roche-Posay moisturizer that has awesome reviews; in fact, one customer even called it “magically repairing.” How could we not add to cart?!

So what is this miracle moisturizer? It’s the brand’s Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer and it claims to not only help with moisturizing but also with restoring the skin’s protective barrier. Even better: it’s oil-free and it contains ingredients like glycerin and niacinamide.

Courtesy of La Roche-Posay.

Customers seem to be loving it. One reviewer shared that it helped her rosacea, writing, “bought this on a whim & cannot believe the difference in just a few days. My cheeks are still a little rosy, but I have ZERO pustules & the broken capillaries seem to be gone as well. It even got rid of the blackheads on my nose that I can NEVER get rid of.” Another customer claimed it magically repaired her skin in a super short amount of time, writing, “My skin has improved so dramatically in the last few weeks of using this that I am tempted to believe it’s a bit magical. My pores have visibly shrunk around my nose and cheeks…always the worst area for me. My skin color has dramatically evened out and improved with much less redness. And, most importantly, I always feel hydrated now and don’t have any dry skin on my face.”

With reviews like that, this product seems like a total steal for $20. If your skin is needing a serious pick-me-up or you just feel like exploring new moisturizers, give this one a try — and see if it inspires you to write your own rave review!

