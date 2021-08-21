Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Get Schooled Spotlight Module
Newsletters
Newsletters

This Slime Advent Calendar Is Every Kid’s Dream & It’s Just $18 on Amazon

slime-advent-calendar
Image: ORIENTAL CHERRY Image: ORIENTAL CHERRY.
This Slime Advent Calendar Is Every
This Slime Advent Calendar Is Every
This Slime Advent Calendar Is Every
This Slime Advent Calendar Is Every
View Gallery 10 Images

Although Christmas isn’t exactly right around the corner, it’s always good to get ahead on holiday shopping. If you’ve got a kid that just can’t wait for Christmas, we recommend buying an advent calendar so they can have a fun way to countdown to the big day. There are so many different advent calendars on the market and it can be overwhelming trying to find one that your little one will like (however, if you’ve got Star Wars lover, we’ve got the perfect one for you.) We’ve got a new one to add to our list that’s perfect for any kids out there who love slime. Amazon is selling an awesome slime advent calendar that’s under $20. It contains 9 different slimes and 15 accessories, making it a gift that keeps on giving.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad