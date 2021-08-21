Succulent Gardens Are Back at Costco & in the Chicest Pots We’ve Ever Seen

We’re always looking for easy ways to jazz up a space and make it feel even homier, and one of our favorite ways to brighten up an indoor space is to add some greenery! Whether it’s a tree or even just a bouquet of flowers, we think it adds a special touch that livens any space. Costco is our go-to for plants and outdoor decor, and we’ve been wowed by their selection, scooping up everything from a trio of potted succulents to assorted plants in boho planters, to potted lavender trees. And if that mention of succulents just caught your eye, well, we have a feeling you’re going to love this latest find. Costco is selling adorable succulent gardens and they’re in the chicest pots.

The popular Instagram account @costcohotfinds shared the find, writing, “🌵 You guys!!! Look at these succulents!! They’re gorgeous and the pots 😍 $24.99!!”

OK, not only are these succulent gardens gorgeous (and priced well!), but they’re also super easy to take care of. Succulents are super low-maintenance plants, so if you don’t have a green thumb, don’t worry. We think these would look awesome as a coffee table centerpiece or even on a kitchen counter. There are so many different places you can put these awesome arrangements and at such a low price, we think they’re totally worth it.

This is why we love our Costco membership — there are great deals on the bulk items we need to stock up on, but also unexpected finds that totally delight us. But if you don’t have a Costco membership, we also love this Costa Farms succulent in a ceramic plater, too, and it’s available on Amazon!

