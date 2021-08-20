Drew Barrymore is Obsessing Over These Eco-Friendly Cleansing Pads & They’re Less Than $10 on Amazon

If there’s any truth to the myth that celebs are just like us, then Drew Barrymore is basically like one of our best pals! The actress has been dishing on some of her absolute favorite skin and hair care products via Instagram for so long, all while juggling being a mom, entrepreneur, actress and talk show host. This time around, Barrymore revealed another one of her absolute favorite Garnier products — and it’s available for less than $10 on Amazon!

“Ok, I am freaking out. I really am,” Barrymore’s latest Instagram video began. “So, I went to CVS last night and I discovered something that Garnier sells…these Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads,” the talk show host revealed. Along with emphasizing the importance of removing makeup first with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water before washing your face, Barrymore highlights the importance of using reusable pads instead of single-use versions.

“I want to do my part to be more eco [friendly]. I am daunted by waste and fear of my children growing up in a planet that’s habitable for them, but I have to tell you: this is now the new way I’m going,” she said. These cleansing pads really are great for you and the environment. Not only are they soft to the touch, but after you use them, all you have to do is toss them in the washer and dryer — or hand wash them in the sink — and you’re ready to go!

Barrymore described the touch and feel of these handy little cleansing pads like “cashmere. I’m not kidding…this is so luxe!” Clearly, you can treat your skin with absolute love and care at a price that won’t break the bank. These Garnier pads simply can’t be missed, and at only $8.99 for a pack of three, you can rest assured the money you’re spending is making a difference not only for your skin, but also for the future of the planet!

