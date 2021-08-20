When it comes to indoor plants, we love ourselves a good-looking, low-maintenance faux plant. And one of our favorite places to shop for artificial flowers and plants? Target. From their whimsical, inexpensive fall greenery to their exclusive, super-modern plant collab with Hilton Carter, you’re virtually always bound to find the perfect faux plant for your home. Now, Target’s increased its artificial plant collection — and you’ll find the new addition in the most unexpected section: the toy aisle.

Introducing, LEGO’s Bird of Paradise.

New to the LEGO Creator Botanical Collection for adults, the Bird of Paradise boasts nearly 1,200 pieces, in the end creating a gorgeous Bird of Paradise LEGO plant with adjustable flowers and leaves. Once built, the LEGO Bird of Paradise stands at an impressive 18 inches tall, and the flowerpot measures more than 5 inches in diameter.

“With a stylish black flowerpot, created from LEGO® elements, this beautiful model makes a stunning display piece and conversation starter for home or office,” the product description states.

The Botanical Collection has two other sets, including the LEGO Flower Bouquet and the LEGO Bonsai Tree.

The 756-piece LEGO Flower Bouquet is $49.99 and geared specifically for adults (over 18 years), mainly because it’s for display and not for playing with once built. According to the product description, the bouquet kit aims to help you “relax, unplug and create something wonderful.”

The Bonsai Tree kit, on the other hand, is an 878-piece set that’s equipped with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect LEGO stand. It also includes interchangeable pieces, so you can style the bonsai tree with classic green leaves or swap them for the vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms.

