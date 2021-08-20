Reese Witherspoon Loves This Anti-Aging Beauty Brand & You Can Get 30% Off Everything for a Limited Time

When a celeb-favorite beauty item is on rare sale, we stock up like it’s our literal job. PSA for all Reese Witherspoon fans, one of her go-to skincare brands, Biossance, is having a major friends and family sale right now through August 30th. We’re talking up to 30% off everything on the site. Clean Crew members will get the 30% off with the code CREW30 while non-members still get 25% off with the code FRIEND25. Time to treat yourself!

Witherspoon has posted about the vegan, clean beauty brand multiple times on her Instagram, so you know this stuff must be life-changing. Her glowing, youthful skin is enough proof for us! Our most recent favorite pick of hers is this anti-aging lip balm, which you can get for just under $10 at 30% off. She’s raved about the brand’s other youth-boosting products too—check out some you won’t want to miss out on below. And, if you prefer, you can snag Biossance on Amazon and at Sephora too.

Reese’s Favorite Anti-Aging Lip Balm—Save up to $4.20

When we saw that Witherspoon raved about this super hydrating lip balm, we couldn’t add it to our cart fast enough. Made with squalane and rose oil (it’s fragrance-free), this nutrient-rich balm is a must-have to tackle dry, chapped, lips.

SQUALANE + ROSE VEGAN LIP BALM $9.80

Brightening Face Oil—Save $21.60

“You know when you find that one product that’s just too good not to share? Well, this is IT!,” Witherspoon said in an Instagram post. She says it’s like a “spa in a bottle,” so say no more. It’s made with brightening and firming ingredients like Vitamin C, rose oil, and squalane—basically the trinity of anti-aging ingredients. It prevents water loss, smooths, and gives you that youthful glow all in one step. You’ll save almost $22 off this potent product, so we recommend snagging a few while they’re deeply discounted.

SQUALANE + VITAMIN C ROSE OIL $50.40

Restoring Cream—Save $17.60

If you have desert-dry skin, you need this powerful cream that helps restore your skin’s moisture barrier. It’s a rich formula that includes all the good lipids that your skin needs to stay hydrated and supple. All the benefits without a greasy feel!

SQUALANE + OMEGA REPAIR CREAM $40.60

Clean Deo—Save $4.50

If you’ve been wanting to get on the clean deodorant bandwagon, now’s the perfect chance to try it for less. This squalane and magnesium deodorant is aluminum-free, lightweight, and will keep skin dry for up to 24 hours. It won’t stain or clog pores, and is even recyclable.

SQUALANE + MAGNESIUM DEODORANT $10.50

