Amazon Reviewers Say This $28 French Moisturizer Is ‘Life-Changing’ & TikTok Loves It Too 

Another day, another game-changing TikTok find. Today’s must-have discovery? A $28 French cream that works equally well as a moisturizer and makeup primer. Who said luxe had to be expensive? Embryolisse’s Lait-Créme Conentré is a super rich cream that hydrates skin like magic—Amazon reviewers even say it’s “life-changing.” If that’s not enough to add it to your cart, Karlie Kloss is also a fan.

Image: Embryolisse.

It’s made with shea butter, aloe, and protective beeswax, so it’s ideal if you’re looking for a product made with natural, yet hard-working ingredients. Looks like we just found our new favorite Amazon beauty brand!

Founded in 1950 by a Parisian dermatologist, the French beauty brand has quickly become a cult-favorite—particularly this face cream. If you’re looking for a multi-purpose wonder cream that’ll plump, smooth, and prep skin, this TikTok-favorite product is all you need. At just $28, it’s significantly cheaper than other luxe beauty brands. And with more than 8,000 reviews, it’s clear that this is a hero beauty product everyone needs stocked in their medicine cabinet.

“I am 39 but honestly look ten years younger, especially since I’ve started using this and that’s no exaggeration,” one Amazon reviewer said. “Yes, I also see a dermatologist and have spent serious dough on skin care, but nothing has had the impact that this has–I look dewy and only need the slightest bit of loose powder in the morning to even the shine.”

