Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandal Just Got a Cozy Upgrade for Fall & You Can Shop It At Nordstrom

All summer long, we’ve been scoping out the best deals on Jackie Kennedy’s favorite resort-ready Jack Rogers sandals. Not only did she frequently wear them, but she actually inspired the designer to make the shoes and name a pair after her! And if you’ve been dreading the moment that it starts to get chilly outside and you have to switch f boots, we’ve got some cozy footwear news you’ll want to know about. Now, you can shop her sandal in faux-fur styles to keep you warm throughout fall and winter.

Jack Rogers’ new styles just hit Nordstrom, and we can’t add them to our cart fast enough. We’ve had shearling Birkenstocks, Tevas, and now you can add another name brand into your cozy shoe rotation. You can shop the fur in three styles: Jack’s Comfort Cozy Platform Sandal, Lauren Comfy Faux Fur Sandal, and Millie Fleece Lined Moccasin. So whether you like open-toed shoes or a more traditional slipper, you’ve got plenty of options to choose from.

Shop the styles below so you’re prepared the second that crisp, fall weather arrives!

The classic two-strap style is a foolproof choice for comfort and style. The plush fur feels like a cloud on you feet, and you can shop it in four pretty colors.

A winter-fied, comfort version of the brand’s iconic Jacks sandal, this pair is a must in your chilly weather wardrobe. They feel like a hug for your feet—you just might never want to take them off!

If you’re not into wearing sandals when it’s frigid out, you can still get the Kennedy look this winter with these closed-toed moccasins. The gold adds a luxe touch to any outfit (yes, even sweats).

