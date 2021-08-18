Meghan Markle Used This Surprising $13 Drugstore Product for Her Wedding Day Glow—& It’s 27% Off on Amazon

Meghan Markle’s wedding day look is one that’ll go down in royal history. And while she wore a custom Givenchy dress that we would never be able to afford, she balanced things out with some drugstore beauty that all of us non-royals can easily add to our carts. In an interview with E! News in 2018, her wedding day makeup artist, Daniel Martin, revealed that he used an under-$10 drugstore product as a highlighter. To everyone’s surprise, he used Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment. And it’s 27% off on Amazon right now!

The beauty world was completely shocked by this brilliant new use for a product that’s far from a makeup item. “Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor,” he said to E! News. “Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face.”

Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Dry Skin Moisturizer - Hands, Heels, Elbows, Lips $9.58 on Amazon.com

It retails for just $13, but it’s even cheaper right now on Amazon—$9.58 to be exact. So, whether you’re looking to get Markle’s glow without breaking the bank or need a fragrance-free ointment that’s dermatologist recommended, everyone should find multiple uses for this versatile drugstore product. From dry elbows to irritated skin, this holy grail product is a miracle-working solution.

And this isn’t the only drugstore item Markle’s used—she also swears by Nivea’s body lotion, so you’ll want to add that to your cart too!

