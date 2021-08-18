Oprah’s Favorite Tea Brand Has the Chicest Advent Calendar We’ve Seen—Get It Before It Sells Out

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—advent calendars are (already) here! Yes, it’s August, but the PSL goodies are already filling up shelves and that means so are all the other fun holiday decorations and gifts. If you’re an avid advent calendar shopper, you know these prized possessions go quickly. So, when we found that Oprah’s favorite tea brand, Vahdam, has the most gorgeous tea advent calendar at QVC, we immediately loaded up our carts with it.

This perfectly packaged advent calendar comes with 24 luxe loose-leaf teas that make the perfect gift for a friend, your mom, and yourself! Some advent calendars can be a bit wasteful if it’s filled with little trinkets, but this is one that they’ll actually use and love.

Vahdam Christmas Advent Calendar - 24 Teas $94.98 Buy now Sign Up

Whether they prefer classic teas or variations like High Mountain Oolong Tea, Earl Gray Citrus Black Tea, Blooming Rose Herbal Tea, Darjeeling Premium First Flush Black Tea, or Daily Darjeelng Summer Black Tea, there are plenty of delicious varieties that are sure to delight them. It’s a thoughtful way to keep them warm this winter too.

Advent calendars are already selling out, and with Oprah’s approval, this one won’t last long. Grab it now and get a head start on your holiday shopping!

Psst: If you’re a new QVC shopper, enter the code OFFER at checkout for $10 off (exclusions apply). Make sure to peep all the other advent calendars at QVC too—there’s a wine one and seasoning version that we definitely need.

