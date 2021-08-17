This A Christmas Story Advent Calendar Is Available for Preorder on Amazon — & It Comes with Cute Collectables

It’s not even fall yet and the holidays are already feeling overwhelming. There’s so much to think about as we get closer to the holiday season: what kind of stocking stuffers to buy, seasonal recipes to bake, and even advent calendars to keep everyone in the family entertained. Well, this time, there’s a great throwback in store featuring a timeless Christmas classic in advent calendar form. A Christmas Story has an advent calendar designed by Jakks Holiday that is perfect for the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s currently available on Amazon.

Released in 1983, A Christmas Story has endured as a total holiday classic thanks to its hilarious cast of characters, childhood shenanigans, and of course that tongue-stuck-to-the-icy-pole scene — absolutely iconic. While the advent calendar won’t be released until September 13, it’s still way too good of a buy to pass up. You can preorder it now for $39.99, and it’s totally worth the price.

With the backdrop of the old Parker home, each day leading up to Christmas reveals a trinket from the movie that can totally serve as a decoration around the house. From Ralphie in his pink bunny suit, to his broken glasses — so many iconic characters and props from the movie hide away behind each door. Don’t miss out! Preorder A Christmas Story advent calendar before they get snagged.

