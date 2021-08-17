Drew Barrymore Loves This Zero-Plastic Garnier Shampoo Bar — & It’s Under $10 on Amazon

Despite having one of the busiest schedules out there, Drew Barrymore somehow still finds time to offer her longtime Instagram followers some of the best product recommendations out there. This time, the talkshow host and longtime actress seriously outdid herself with a product that is both good for your scalp and the environment! Barrymore showed all of us how amazing Garnier’s Whole Blends shampoo bars really are, and you won’t believe how much these little miracles in a box cost on Amazon.

But first, how did we even get to talking about Drew Barrymore and Garnier? Well, the eponymous talkshow host actually took to her Instagram and said one of the most relatable phrases we’ve heard. “Sometimes, you let it get this bad,” she said, motioning to her head of hair. “It’s greasy, it’s dirty, it’s unbrushed and — oh my goodness — I need a complete redo.” Honestly, we’re right there with you, Drew.

Then, Barrymore began pulling out all of her little Garnier shampoo bar boxes — one was for fine to normal hair, another for normal hair, and one was for dry, damaged hair. Barrymore held on to the dry, damaged hair box, but assured her fans that there was really “something for everyone.” Before heading into the tub, Barrymore told fans she wasn’t even going to condition her hair — yes, the shampoo bar was all she used. And the results? Well, you can see the video above for yourself!

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Barrymore’s hair looked totally luscious after giving her scalp a scrub with Garnier Whole Blends shampoo bar for dry, damaged hair. This purchase comes with zero use of plastic, which means you’re not only taking care of yourself with this buy, you’re taking taking care of the planet, too! For as little as $7.49, you can given your hair the care it needs and the planet all of the love in the world.

Garnier Whole Blends Honey Treasures Restoring Shampoo Bar for Dry, Damaged Hair $7.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

