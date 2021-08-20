This Anti-Aging Face Wash Exfoliates & Reduces Wrinkles & It’s Only $22 on Amazon

You’ve been basking in the glow of the season all summer long. Now, it’s time to give your skin the exact same treatment. Fortunately, you don’t have to look far for your next favorite skincare product, because it’s right here! Botanic Tree’s face wash is a Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser with rich ingredients for oily and sensitive skin types and anti-aging properties. And the price on Amazon is positively perfect.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Now, we know that this face wash might seem intimidating — what does the Glycolic Acid do? Should you really be exfoliating during the summer? But don’t stress, we’re there to break down this product just for you. This face wash is great for oily skin, especially those who are acne-prone. The face wash works as both a toner and a deep pore cleanser, so skin looks completely restored.

Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash $21.90 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

At the end of a long day, you can also rest assured that this face wash will clean up any unwanted bits of makeup leftover from your nightly skincare routine. Plus, with natural ingredients like bamboo, shea butter, and tea tree extract, the face wash works with your skin to restore its natural balance and reduce redness. But there’s so much more to this product than what it can do for your skin.

Botanic Tree’s face wash is cruelty-free and made right here in the USA, so you can feel doubly good about the product you’re buying. The face wash is best used on oily or acne-prone skin 4-5 times each week, and roughly 2-3 times each week for normal, dry, or sensitive skin. You can get all of this for just $21.90! So, what are you waiting for? Let your skin glow in these last few days of summer and beyond.

Before you go, click here to see 17 more cooling products for beating the summer heat.