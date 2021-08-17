We Found Budget-Friendly Lookalikes for Spanx’s Famous Leather Leggings & They’re Only $18 at Target

No one is ready for the return of what some are calling “hard pants.” After a year in leggings and sweatpants, people aren’t exactly excited to wear jeans and other waistline-restricting pants again. If you’re returning to the office or just want to step up your leggings, faux leather leggings are the way to go, but the most famous ones from Spanx can be quite pricey — $98. If you want to get the look for less, we found a pair of faux leather leggings at Target for only $18.

These lightweight, stretchy leggings have an extra wide waistband that doesn’t dig in and cause discomfort. Unlike other leggings out there, these stay in place. And though they have that faux leather look, they’re actually solid black leggings with a shiny finish, so you get the comfort of your regular leggings in a prettier package. Plus, these leggings are made out of recycled polyester, so they’re more eco-friendly than other leggings out there.

“I saw someone on Instagram post these as a Spanx dupe and I was skeptical but I couldn’t beat the price,” A Target reviewer wrote. “Firstly, I am a large and petite (5’0 maybe 5’1 on a good day) and my shorties now, it’s so hard finding “regular” pants that aren’t super long. These are JUST RIGHT. They’re not super long and looks awesome!! I can’t wait to use it as my fall staple piece. My only complaint is that it’s not at tight fitting as I would of hoped but still really good for the price.”

These faux leather leggings hit above the ankle, so you can pair them with virtually any shoe—sneakers, boots, heels or flats.

These stretchy leggings stay put, thanks to the elastic waistband. It’s available in sizes up to 4X.

