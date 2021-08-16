TikTok Is Obsessed With Olaplex to Repair Damaged Hair & Dermstore Has An Exclusive Bundle for $20 Off

TikTok has basically become our best friend: the social media app seemingly knows all of the simplest recipes, recommendations for cookware, and so much more to bring much-needed ease to our lives. And if you’re looking for genius hair care product recommendations seen on TikTok, you’ve come to the right place! Better yet, we found it on sale. A fan-favorite of TikTok users, Olaplex, has a special anniversary bundle deal exclusively at Dermstore for $20 off right now!

Olaplex’s exclusive hair care set at Dermstore features four amazing products that will cure any damaged hair. These formulas will restore your hair to its natural shine, while also strengthening, moisturizing, and smoothing out your ‘do to get those luscious locks you’ve had all along. Included in this set is a pre-shampoo treatment for strengthening and reducing breakage, a hair repair treatment, reparative shampoo, and finally a hair mask that will smooth and shine.

Olaplex is also a best-seller on Amazon right now, likely because of its rise to TikTok fame. So, you know this stuff is really good.

You’ll also receive a gift bag perfect for keeping your bundle together while you travel. The elements always seem to impact our hair, regardless of the season. As the summer closes out and fall begins, you’ll definitely want to treat yourself to this fabulous set. Best of all, it’s a total steal. Originally valued at $90, this four-piece set is just $69! So, go ahead and lavish yourself with these luxury treatments at a price that simply can’t be beat — and hurry, before it’s gone!

While you’re there, make sure to take advantage of Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale, which ends August 17th! You’ll want to pick up Oprah’s favorite exfoliator while it’s majorly discounted.

