Ulta Beauty Is Now At Target & It’s a Match Made In Shopping Heaven

If there are any two stores where we walk in with absolutely zero intention to buy something and come out with $100 worth of items later, it’s Ulta Beauty and Target. And now, you can streamline your shopping because Ulta Beauty is now in select Target stores and online! Talk about the perfect pairing.

We first learned about this game-changing shopping news last November, and we’ve been anxiously waiting its arrival since. You’ll be able to shop a curated selection of 50+ Ulta Beauty favorites including Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ariana Grande, bareMinerals, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, Jack Black, Juvia’s Place, MAC Cosmetics, Madison Reed, Morphe, PATTERN, Philosophy, Smashbox, St. Tropez, Sunday Riley, Tarte, The Ordinary, Too Faced, TULA Skincare, Ulta Beauty Collection and Urban Decay, and others.

Ulta Beauty at Target will be rolling out at 100 locations for the initial launch, with more to come in the following years. If you don’t want to head to the store IRL, you can also shop it online at Target.com. You can see if Ulta Beauty is coming to your local Target here.

Best of all? You’ll be able to earn Ultamate rewards and Target Circle benefits when you shop Ulta Beauty at Target. This sounds too good to be true!

We didn’t think it was possible, but it looks like we’re all going to be spending even more time at Target. And we’re not mad about it at all. Ahead, check out some of our favorite brands you can shop at Ulta Beauty x Target online now!

