Run to Costco To Get Your Hands on the Latest Squishmallows

If you’re anything like us, finding the perfect gift for kids can be so difficult. It’s really hard to keep up with the toy trends, which is why we are always on the lookout for the next big thing. Costco is our go-to for children’s shopping, they have an awesome selection of items, whether you’re looking for Halloween costumes, yummy snacks, or even Disney-themed pajamas. The latest toys that seems to be getting a lot of attention are Squishmallows. They’re super popular right now, and if you want to impress any special child in your life, consider gifting them one! If you’ve got a Costco Membership then you’re in luck because they’re now selling more Squishmallows that are seriously so adorable.

Related story Costco is Now Selling Halloween Costumes For Under $20

The popular Instagram and TikTok account @costcohotfinds shared the find in a video. It looks like there are four to choose from, a fox, dragon, owl, and unicorn. We absolutely love their designs and just how big they are. They’re also at an awesome price point, costing only $9.99. Other Squishmallows of that size that we’ve found are going for around $19.99, so this is a total steal! Don’t worry, if you don’t have a Costco Membership, you can purchase Squishmallows on Amazon, however, they will cost you a little more.

Image: Squishmallow Image: Squishmallow.

16 $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you’ve got a stuffed animal lover in your house, then we think your little one would totally love these. Run, don’t walk to Costco to get your hands on these adorable Squishmallows, at a price like that, we seriously don’t think they’ll be on the shelf for long.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: