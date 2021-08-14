Costco is Now Selling Halloween Costumes For Under $20

Halloween may not be right around the corner, but it’s never too early to buy your kids Halloween Costume. Everyone knows the struggle of last-minute costume shopping. The closer we get to the holiday the harder it’ll be to find exactly what you’re looking for. If your kid is a Spiderman or “Star Wars” fan then you may be in luck. Costco, as many of you know, is our go-to for seasonal products, like their fall pillows, Valentine’s day bakery items, and Christmas decor. They’re now selling “Star Wars” and Spiderman costumes perfect for Halloween. The best part? They’re under $20.

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the awesome find writing, “Costumes have hit the floor! $17.99” It looks like there are even more options, including a Captain America one. A follower of the account commented, “Picked up a captain America one for my four-year-old yesterday. He refuses to take it off. 😂” For under $20 this is a total steal. Not only would these be great for Halloween, but also for any kid’s birthday. This is why we love our Costco Membership so much, we can find awesome products at amazing prices.

Run don’t walk to your local Costco to get your hands on one of these costumes. If you’ve got a superhero or “Star Wars” lover in your household, we think it’ll be worth the trip. Although it may be a little early to start Halloween shopping, we have a feeling that at a price like this they won’t be there for long.

