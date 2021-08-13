This Charcoal Lemonade Cleanser Will Help Manage Your Breakouts — It’s Currently 35% Off

If you’ve been struggling with acne, we’ve found the cleanser for you — and you can get it for a discount on Amazon. This charcoal lemonade mask from ACURE has a unique blend of ingredients that’ll help detoxify and brighten up your skin. It’s got more than 2,400 ratings and 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Most people know charcoal is a go-to if you’re trying to draw impurities out of your skin (just like a charcoal face mask). With this mask, the charcoal is also paired with volcanic lava ash, which is not an ingredient you see every day. Don’t forget about the lemonade though — lemon is brimming with Vitamin C, which is a brightening ingredient.

This vegan and paraben-free cleanser is applied to your already-wet face. You gentle swirl it around in a circular motion before rinsing it off. Sometimes switching to a new cleanser can be a little scary, especially if your skin flares up easily, but this cleanser is gentle enough not to irritate your skin while helping pull out underlying skin issues.

“I have pretty sensitive skin and I get giant cyst-like breakouts if I use the wrong the product,” An Amazon reviewer wrote, “All I can say is that none of that happened to me. Like I said, I purchased this months ago and have been using it every day since. It leaves my skin feeling UHHHHHHmazing. It’s a very mild cleanser, there’s nothing harsh to it which I love… My face doesn’t feel sticky, tacky, or dry afterwards like more face washes leave me. Instead it feels soft. Like SO SOFT I don’t want to stop touching it. And it looks so glow-y. JUST FROM A CLEANSER.”

When you’re done rinsing, supposedly your skin will feel smooth to the touch. This isn’t one of those heavy-duty cleansers that will leave your skin feeling stripped and dry.